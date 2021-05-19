Sara Linsacum named new Craig Middle School Principal

It’s been a long journey for Sara Linsacum in her 13 years as a teacher and staff member within Moffat County School District.

On May 14 Linsacum was named the new Craig Middle School Principal, capping off a long interview process that saw her emerge as the top candidate to replace outgoing principal David Grabowski.

Linsacum, who served as the assistant principal and athletic director at CMS for the last five years, was humbled by the appointment to principal after 13 years within the district.

“I’m very honored,” Linsacum said. “I think during the interview process it was a great time for me to reflect just on how many amazing leaders I’ve been surrounded with in the past 13 years, the amazing staff members across the district, the community support…it was a really humbling time to see some of that hard work come to fruition.”

The long-time Craig resident began with Moffat County School District in 2008 as a physical education student teacher, before then becoming a kindergarten teacher for the next 4-5 years. From there, Linsacum moved to Sunset Elementary, where she taught third grade for a year, before then becoming an instructional coach across the district for three years, eventually leading to her landing the assistant principal and athletic director’s role at Craig Middle School, where she’s been for the last five years.

Now, Linsacum will become the next CMS principal, taking over full-time at the end of July.

New Craig Middle School Principal Sara Linsacum. (Courtesy Photo)



“I can’t put into words how honored I am to be stepping into this role and how excited I am to serve our amazing students, staff/educators, families and community. #ichoosemoffatcounty,” Linsacum wrote on Facebook following the announcement from the Moffat County School District.

Moving into the new role as principal, Linsacum will give up what she described as her biggest passion: middle school athletic director.

“Unfortunately, I will be giving up the athletic director’s position at Craig Middle School. One of my big passions is sports and extracurricular activities in general. Whoever comes in and takes that over, they’ll do a great job, but I still am going to be very visible and a very big part of that.

“I want to continue to be involved and continue to make a commitment to expanding our co-curricular activities at Craig Middle School, giving kids opportunities to find what they’re passionate about.”

With her first year in charge of CMS pending, Linsacum is looking forward to leaving her mark not only on the school, but the community as well. Aside from her role as principal, Linsacum is heavily involved in the community as the owner of LinsFITT with her husband, Travis, helping create a tight-knit CrossFit community that is all-inclusive.

She’s looking to bring that mentality to her role as CMS principal, vertically aligning the middle school with the high school and elementary schools to ensure the buildings are moving in the same direction, while also including parents and other staff members in the culture she looks to build at CMS.

“My first year, the biggest pieces are going to be engagement with all stakeholders to really create a vision and goals for the middle school,” Linsacum said. “When I say that, what I mean by that is all teachers having a voice, custodians, secretaries, paraprofessionals…everyone having a voice within the building. I want to ensure we’ re partnering with the district leaders and working with colleagues to make sure that there’s a vertical alignment between the high school and elementary schools.

“And, I want to put a huge emphasis on getting our parents and community into our school to form great partnerships.”

One challenge she’ll face quickly in her tenure is responding to some survey results and comments from middle school parents and staff members who weighed in on the interview process, helping the school district and Superintendent Scott Pankow determine what the district wanted in its next principal.

“Superintendent Pankow and I did discuss some survey results and comments and I think it aligns with what I said earlier; our community wants to be a bigger part of our school,” Linsacum said. “I definitely heard that in our interview process; I heard from staff and parents and they want a leader that is invested long-term in Craig.

“I am honored that I can be that person to really understand our community and our kids. I have a plan to work there for a long time.”

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

