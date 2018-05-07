SAPP, DARE fundraiser set for May 17, 18 at McDonalds

CRAIG — Moffat County's Substance Abuse Prevention and DARE programs will hold their annual fundraiser May 17 and 18 at the Craig McDonalds, 1080 W. Victory Way.

The fundraiser has been changed from the pancake breakfast to a "McTeachers Night” type event.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, McDonald’s will donate 50-percent of all sales generated between 5 and 7 p.m. to the DARE program.

Craig law enforcement officers will work at McDonalds during those two dinner shifts.