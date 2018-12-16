Santa visits Ridgeview Elementary School, inspires food drive

CRAIG — Santa Claus made a special visit to Ridgeview Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 13. Each child had the opportunity to speak with the jolly old elf and get a candy cane while Janelle Husband, local award-winning photographer, snapped pictures.

Santa has been visiting the school for many years. Each time he inspires the children to collect non-perishable food items that they donate to the local food bank.

The classes competed to collect the most food items. The winning class will receive a pizza party. The competition ended on Friday, results were not immediately available.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.