Santa seeks letters from Moffat County children

Santa recently reached out to the Craig Press from the North Pole to see if the newspaper can help him out again this year by collecting local letters to Santa.

As a result, families are encouraged to drop off their children’s letters to Santa and his elves by leaving them at Miller Family Appliance, American Family Insurance, Craig City Hall or in the mailbox set up outside the Craig Press.

After collecting the letters, the Craig Press will print some in the Dec. 23 edition, as well as distribute all letters received to the jolly man in red.