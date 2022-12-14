Sandrock Ridge Care & Rehabilitation converts west wing to rehabilitation and wellness center

The Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab center recently remodeled its west wing, which now features seven private rooms that will be utilized for short-term stays.

During an open house Monday, Dec. 12, Johnathan Marks, chief operation officer for Senex, the parent company to Sandrock Ridge, touted the remodeling work as he explained that the goal was to create a whole new look and feel for the west end of Sandrock.

Previously, the west wing served as a secured unit with seven semi-private rooms housing up to 14 patients. The unit was separated from the rest of the center by interior secure-access doors, and the primary residents it served were long-term memory patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Marks, the patients who were previously living in Sandrock’s secured unit were all transferred to other facilities in the region in order to transition the west wing into short-term rehabilitation services.

The recent remodel removed the secure access doors and opened up the seven rooms to private short-term stays. The vision for the remodel was to give the short-term units a distinct look and feel, and to help remove the stigma of a nursing home for patients who need a short-term stay.

Marks said the average short-term stay is 20-30 days, and the private units are open to any patients who need them to get back on their feet.

“That’s the opportunity we’re trying to offer the community,” said Marks, adding that Sandrock works with local health care agencies and Memorial Regional Health to coordinate referrals for the rooms.

The remodel also turned a former kitchen into an exercise and rehabilitation room where patients can work with exercise equipment to gain strength and mobility. Sandrock offers in-house occupational and physical therapy for both acute and long-term residents.

Sandrock’s nursing staff attends to residents’ medical needs, while a therapist works with residents to help restore their strength and range of motion, and improve their function for other daily skills. A lounge and community areas were also created with an area for residents to share meals and watch television.

Marks said another goal of the transition was to alleviate pressure on Sandrock’s staff, which has faced challenges over the past two years, especially from the added demands of care through the pandemic.

The secured unit required a higher amount of staffing with patients who required more care, so the short-term rehabilitation wing hopes to be more aligned with staff capacity.

After Sandrock hosted its open house, the short-term care units are officially ready to accept new patients.