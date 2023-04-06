Sandrock Elementary shows Moffat County Humane Society some financial love
The We Love Our Pets fundraiser at Sandrock Elementary recently raised $1,392 for the Moffat County Humane Society.
“Overall, we did quite well,” reported teacher Bobbi McAlexander, who noted that Mrs. Torres’ class was the top fundraising class in kindergarten through second grade and won a pizza party after pulling in $99.
Additionally, Mrs. McAlexander’s class was the top class in third through fifth grade at $469, and another pizza party was awarded.
McAlexander said that Carelli’s gave the school an excellent deal on pizzas, and they very much appreciate that.
Students also collected a box of newspapers and other goodies for the Humane Society, and Sunset Meadows chipped in, setting out a jar and collecting $25 for the students, as well as a large amount of newspapers.
