Sandrock Elementary School hosts fundraiser for the Humane Society

Sandrock Elementary students are asking for the community to come out and support the Humane Society of Moffat County in February.

The school is hosting a penny drive and item collection, organized by a third grade class, for the local Humane Society from Feb. 20-28.

There will be a penny drive in each Sandrock classroom where students and families can donate spare dollars and change to the cause. In the lobby of Sandrock Elementary, there will be a box to collect pet item donations.

The Humane Society typically works with large dogs and heavy chewers. Any donated dog toys need to be hard nylon or Kong brand, and the event organizer reminds donors to stay away from rawhide chews and stuffed toys for dogs.

The item drive will also welcome canned dog and cat food, newspapers, paper bags for cats to hide in, towels, and any sizes of blankets.

The school hosted the penny drive last year and raised $1,200 for the Humane Society, so the students are hoping to exceed that amount this year. There will be prizes for the classes that raise the most money.

Each class that brings in $75 will earn popsicles, and the class that raises the most donations will win a pizza party.