Sandrock Elementary celebrates International Week with projects on Egypt
Students and teachers at Sandrock Elementary in Craig are working together to explore Egypt through a schoolwide immersive project.
From Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, the entryway and halls throughout Sandrock Elementary will be decorated in Egyptian themed scenes.
Each grade level will be learning about an aspect of Egyptian culture in the classroom and creating individual projects to add to the schoolwide displays.
Classes will take tours throughout the week to see what other classes have been doing. Sandrock kindergarten will be learning about pharaohs and making tiny pharaohs to add to a giant golden pharaoh display.
Also, first grade will be studying Egyptian foods and create a marketplace, while second grade will be learning about trees and greenery, and third grade will focus on desert and animals of the Nile. Fourth grade will cover important figures, and fifth grade will study hieroglyphics.
