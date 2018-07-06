Sand Creek Fire burns land south of Hayden

HAYDEN — About 35 firefighters are working at a wildfire that has burned about 10 acres of private land in Routt County.

Another 20 firefighters were expected to arrive Friday night.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to me if they were diverted,” Routt County Emergency Management Director David “Mo” DeMorat said.

It has been an active fire season in Colorado with smoke moving into Routt County from Moffat County and Utah.

The Sand Creek Fire south of Hayden was discovered Thursday night on private land off Routt County Road 29 east of where it intersects Routt County Road 53.

The location is south of Hayden in rugged terrain, which has made firefighting difficult.

The fire had burned about 10 acres as of midday Friday.

Firefighters were focusing Friday on cooling hot spots.

DeMorat said no evacuations had been ordered, but there were four buildings within 1 mile of the fire. The owners have been notified.

Firefighters from West Routt Fire Protection District arrived initially, and they left the fire at about 11 p.m. once it settled down for the night.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Idaho arrived to help.

When firefighters arrived at 7 a.m. Friday, they found the fire had not grown significantly.

A helicopter was being used to help with the fight.

“We’re hoping most of it is put out by the end of the day today,” DeMorat said.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District Chief Chuck Wisecup arrived Friday to assume command of the fire.

The firefighters working at the fire who are not staying on site have been camping at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.