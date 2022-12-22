Salvation Army Kettle Campaign seeks volunteers to close out fundraising
The Salvation Army Kettle Bell campaign rings the bell from Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 24, to help the community raise money, and local volunteers are needed to finish up the season.
It’s up to volunteers to choose the time commitment to ring the bell for one hour or more.
Businesses, churches, clubs, individuals, or families can volunteer for spots and compete with one another to see who can raise more money.
For more information, contact Love INC at 970-826-0234 or Tammy Workman at 970-620-1255.
