Sale of Trapper Building in Craig on track

CRAIG — The sale of the Trapper Building by the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board to fitness center operators Dan and Ashleigh Seely is on track, according to board members.

A succinct update on the sale was provided during the regular monthly meeting of the board after it held an executive session to discuss the property transactions with its attorney.

Board members said their discussions did not include any matters related to The Memorial Hospital. They have been considering the donation or sale of about 11 acres of college district board-owned land to Memorial Regional Health to allow for future growth of the hospital.

Board President Mike Anson and Secretary Zack Allen were unable to attend, leaving Treasurer Andy Daniels to run the meeting with a quorum of three remaining voting members.

Board members Terry Carwile and Lois Wymore joined Daniels in approving minutes of their October meeting, as well as the latest treasurer’s report.

During updates, Daniels reported that Colorado Community College System President Joe Garcia had submitted a list of questions seeking more information about a proposal for on-campus student housing, which passed 3-2 during the October meeting. Daniels said he expects to learn more from Garcia soon.

During his report to the board, CNCC President Ron Granger introduced two new college vice presidents — Keith Peterson, who will serve as vice president of instruction, and James Caldwell vice president of business and administration. The Craig Press will publish a more in-depth report about Peterson and Caldwell in its Friday edition.

“We have not hired a new vice president of student affairs in Craig,” Granger said.

He explained that the next step is to decide if the board will continue using the same recruiting firm or find another, then re-open the position to new applicants.

“Both Keith and James, along with other personnel, will be on the Craig campus on a continual basis to help with the day-to-day operations and to meet the students and community members,” Granger said.

The campus will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Most state offices will also be closed Friday, but Carol Sharp, CNCC administrative assistant for student services, will be on campus, with support from two faculty members.

Granger said the week after Thanksgiving, Peterson will be joined by deans Meghan Davis, Kathy Powell-Case and Todd Ward in a series of meetings with community members to discuss what programs and classes are needed for each community. Meetings will be held at 7 a.m., noon, and 5:30 p.m. each day, with the Craig meeting Nov. 26, the Rangely meeting Nov. 27, and the Meeker meeting Nov. 28.

“For me, that's when the job really begins,” Peterson said. He expressed his belief that, as a community college, programming has to address what each community wants and needs.

Enrollment for spring semester is already underway, and Granger reported it was up by 20 full-time equivalents.

“We started our enrollment two weeks early this year, so those numbers could change by the time school begins in January,” he said.

The college is also working to retain current students.

In a report to the board, Granger noted the college has “put in new processes to make sure we get those students back in January. For the year — summer, fall, spring — we are up around 3 percent in FTE over the year before. Our headcount is up about 4 percent during that same time.”

The final report of the evening was given by Carwile, board liaison and member of the CNCC Foundation. He said that foundation Director Sue Samaniego reported all challenge grants were met, and more than $15,000 in scholarships have been given by the foundation, with two times that expected to be provided between now and February. He urged the board to consider supporting the foundation during Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 4.

The board is expected to meet again in December.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.