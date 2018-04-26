Safer Driving course slated for Saturday – Health Briefs

AARP is offering a safer driver course from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Senior Social Center, Bell Tower Room 200, 50 College Drive. Take the course, and possibly save money on car insurance. Refresh driving skills and knowledge of the rules of the road and learn techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way, and roundabouts. Discover proven driving methods to help keep drivers safe on the road. The course costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Scholarships are available for Senior Social Center members to reduce the class fee to $12. To register, call Jackie at 970-326-3188.

Spice up cooking without salt class May 2

A low sodium cooking class is being offered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 2, at the Sunset Meadows I Kitchen, 633 Ledford Street. Learn to keep food tasting good without adding salt. The class will be taught by Memorial Regional Health Dietitian Maddy Jourgensen, and the cost is $5. To register, call 970-326-3188 or email info@seniorsocialcenter.org.



Hospice volunteer training offered May 7 and 8



Northwest Colorado Health will host a free hospice certification training for those interested in volunteering time to support hospice patients and their families in Moffat County. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 7 and May 8 at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollinstone Drive in Steamboat Springs. A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided both days. There may be opportunities to carpool to the training. For more information or to register, contact Kyleigh Lawler at klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7609.

Rapid Care Clinic now open in Craig

Memorial Regional Health Walk-In clinic has a new address, 2020 W. Victory Way. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and no appointment is needed. For emergency care, visit the Emergency Department at Memorial Regional Health.



Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

See a full schedule of activities, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health receives recognition for quality

Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs. The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.

The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization’s community health centers have also earned accreditation as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation is achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical team to improve patient experience and health outcomes while lowering health care costs.