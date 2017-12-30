Safari Club Yampa Valley Chapter seeking to avoid dissolution, hosting meeting Jan. 4

CRAIG — Safari Club International's Yampa Valley Chapter is on the hunt for community involvement.

The local branch of the worldwide organization will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The topic — whether to keep the chapter going or to dissolve it.

Board member Karl Huntsman said the group needs people who are willing to be involved in its activities.

The Yampa Valley Chapter has been part of SCI for the past nine years and has been recognized as Chapter of the Year among other awards.

Its work in the area includes providing funding for 4-H shooting sports travel, arranging hunting trips for disabled veterans on regional properties and promoting Cast n' Blast alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Colorado Outfitters Association.

The group's annual March banquet provides much of its funding, though the 2017 event was canceled.

For more information on Safari Club International, call 970-819-2531