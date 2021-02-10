Ryan Hampton sworn in as Craig Police Department’s new School Resource Officer

New Craig Police Department School Resource Officer Ryan Hampton (center) is sworn in Tuesday night by City Judge Jay Cranmer Tuesday night. Craig Police Department Chief Jerry DeLong looks on.



After eight years as a Patrol Deputy in the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Hampton swapped out his badge for a new one, joining the Craig Police Department as the new School Resource Officer.

Hampton was officially sworn in Tuesday night at the city council meeting by City Judge Jay Cranmer, marking his first official day with the police department.

He will be replacing one the department’s current SROs, Bobby Adler, who will be leaving the department at the end of the month.

A 2003 Moffat County High School graduate, Hampton joins the police department after eight years as a patrol deputy for the Sheriff’s Department. Hampton has also volunteered as a firefighter with Craig Fire/Rescue for 14 years.

“I really think we got a good one with Ryan,” Chief Jerry DeLong said Tuesday night following Hampton’s swearing in.

Hampton, despite having eight years of experience, will now begin internal department training with the Craig Police Department, according to Captain Bill Leonard. The hope is that once Hampton completes training, he’ll be able to get into schools in the district connecting with students and teachers by the end of the school year.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com