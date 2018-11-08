Ruth Greenwood: Reader appreciative of YVEA

Citizens of Craig and Moffat County: Please show your appreciation to Yampa Valley Electric Association for the remodel and opening of the Craig District office east of Craig.

The board of directors heard and responded to our request for a local office to take our bills, orders and concerns to. Please attend the open house at the office on Monday, Nov. 12, during working hours, meet the staff, and see what the newly refurbished offices look like.

Thank you, YVEA, for considering the needs of Craig and Moffat County citizens.

Gratefully,

Ruth Greenwood

Craig