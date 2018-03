Rural Colorado is about to score a major broadband win

Gov. John Hickenlooper is poised to sign a bill to allocate $115 million in the next five years to extend high-speed internet to rural Colorado, a significant step toward achieving his goal to connect the entire state.

The measure is a legacy piece for the term-limited governor and a major victory for state lawmakers who prioritized the needs of beleaguered rural communities as a way to bridge their deep divide with the state's robust urban areas.

"People didn't think we could get it done — I wasn't sure we were going to get it done — but I think it's something that down the road will make this state stronger and more resilient forever." Hickenlooper said in an interview.

