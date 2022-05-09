Running for Colorado governor, Heidi Ganahl stops in Moffat County

Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl visited Moffat County to talk with local voters on Saturday in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Heidi Ganahl, who’s running to become Colorado’s next governor, visited Craig this weekend to meet local voters and learn more about the energy industry.

Ganahl is seeking to challenge incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the fall, and the Republican stopped in Moffat County during Craig Heritage Days.

On Friday, Ganahl and her campaign team toured the Tri-State power plant and Trapper coal mine to better understand what the community is facing with scheduled shutdowns.

Currently, coal-powered plants in both Craig and nearby Hayden are set to close by the end of the decade. Xcel Energy is proposing to retire Hayden plant one in 2027 and Hayden plant two in 2028. Craig one is planned to close by 2025, Craig two by 2028, and Craig three, which is owned by Tri-State, will close by 2030.

“I am worried about what happens to Craig, to the community and the state,” Ganahl said.

During her visit to Northwest Colorado, she stopped in Meeker to meet and have dinner with local ranchers to hear about local concerns. Ganahl said she wants to help represent the interests of rural farmers and ranchers.

On Saturday, Ganahl and campaign team spent time at the food truck festival that was a part of Moffat County Tourism Week. Then Ganahl hosted a meet and greet to talk with more local voters at the Foodhall Warehouse in Craig.

Ganahl grew up in Monument, a small town outside of Colorado Springs.

“My commitment to rural Colorado is deep, I feel like you guys don’t have a voice right now and I want to be that voice.” Ganahl said.

Heidi Ganahl, a candidate for Colorado governor, talks with local voters at the food truck festival in Craig on Saturday during Moffat County Tourism Week.

Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors

Heidi Ganahl and her campaign team traveled through Northwest Colorado over the weekend to meet with voters and learn more about the local economy.

Tim O’Connnor/Native Creative Outdoors