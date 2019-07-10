Routt, Moffat County athletes to take on national rodeo competition: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 10, 2019
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Friday
TBD 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic practice round at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Saturday
12:30 p.m. 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17
Sunday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
8:30 a.m. 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17
Monday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
Tuesday
TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
