Routt, Moffat County athletes to take on national rodeo competition: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 10, 2019

Craig's Kinlie Brennise competes in breakaway roping during the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association finals. Brennise will be among Northwest Colorado athletes competing at the national level in Rock Springs, Wyoming starting July 14.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Friday

TBD 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic practice round at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Saturday

12:30 p.m. 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17

Sunday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

8:30 a.m. 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

TBD Mile-High Shootout at Rio Ro Mo, 24319 Moffat County Road 17

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

Tuesday

TBD Moffat County High School rodeo at National High School Rodeo Association finals at Rock Springs, Wyoming

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.