Routt County man suspected of molesting his children

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bond was set at $40,000 Friday for a 46-year-old Routt County man suspected of molesting his two children.

The man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of four crimes, including two counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and two counts of aggravated incest.

The man appeared in court Friday via a video feed from the Routt County Jail so Judge James Garrecht could advise the man of the charges and his legal rights.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today does not typically identify the people accused of sex crimes until they are convicted in an effort to protect the identities of the victims.

The mother of the victims pleaded with Judge Garrecht that she did not want the father to be released.

“I am terrified,” she said.

One of the children reported being sexually assaulted when they were about 10 years old.

The allegations date back to 2015 when one of the children reported the father inappropriately touched them.

The incident was reported to police, but officials determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute the man.

The man told interviewers his contact with the child was the result of him being “used to sleeping with his wife,” according to an arrest affidavit filed with the court.

“The results at the time were that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute, and that it appeared to be ‘accidental,'” the affidavit states.

After police were contacted this past August, the law enforcement officers and district attorneys determined there was now enough evidence to pursue charges.

