Routt County Humane Society hosting pet photo shoot, vax clinic

Pet owners near Steamboat can get their fur babies shot in two ways this month — by a camera and a vaccination.

Saturday, the Routt County Humane Society Wellness Clinic is hosting its monthly $15 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mainstreet Steamboat Farmers Market. No appointment is necessary.

All pets should be leashed. Pets who struggle around many people and animals can schedule a free office visit for a vaccination by calling 970-457-8002.

The next vaccination clinic is scheduled for July 10, or appointments can be made at the Wellness clinic.

Sunday June 27 is pup-a-razzi, where professional photographers will be on hand at Whistler Park in Steamboat Springs for $125, 15-minute photo sessions for dogs or cats — and human family members, if so desired. The cost covers a single pet, but $25 per additional pet can be added to include another furry friend in the photo shoot.

Two fully retouched digital images of your choice for each pet, free download and full print rights to all photos from the shoot and space in the 2022 Yampa Valley Pets Calendar, along with two copies of the calendar once published, are included in the charge.

For more information or to sign up online, go to routthumane.org/events/pup-a-razzi/ .