Rotary Club of Craig donates $1K to support construction of the new medical office building

CRAIG — The Rotary Club of Craig recently donated $1,000 to the Memorial Regional Health Foundation to support the construction of its new medical office building adjacent to the hospital.

“It’s going to be huge for the community,” said Randy Looper, club president. “Memorial Regional Health is good for the community and our town.”

MRH Foundation is seeking to raise pledges and donations of more than $1 million to help leverage grants.

Part of the new building will be a new donor recognition wall, which will honor contributions from the community.

“Donor names will be engraved on a 'Tree of Health,' with gold, silver, and bronze leaves. All donations qualify for a charitable income tax deduction and a Colorado Enterprise Zone tax credit, which means the state of Colorado allows a 25-percent tax credit on your state income taxes,” said MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.