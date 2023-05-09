Rotary Club asks for support with group’s annual flag project

Randy Looper handles an array of American flags as part of the Rotary Club's annual flag project. People may purchase flags for this year's effort by calling the club at 970-629-1089.

People and businesses are invited to participate in the 2023 Craig Rotary flag project, which will line Victory Way with U.S. flags during holidays throughout the year.

This year will mark the 17th year of the Rotary Club’s American flag project, and club members are asking businesses and community members to sponsor flags, so the club can display them throughout the town for a number of holidays throughout the summer and fall.

The holidays included in the project will be Memorial Day on May 29, Flag Day on June 14, the Fourth of July, Colorado Day on Aug. 1, Patriot Day on Sept. 11, Columbus and Indigenous People Day on Oct. 9 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The price to purchase a flag sponsorship is $75 per flag per year. Sponsors may purchase as many flags as they wish, and all sponsors will be recognized at the beginning and at the end of the project.

For questions, call the Craig Rotary Club at 970-629-1089 or email Dorina Fredrickson at dorina@isellcraig.com .

Flag Day (Wednesday June 14th)

July 4th (Tuesday July 4th)

Colorado Day (Tuesday, August 1st)

Patriot Day (Monday September 11th)

Columbus/Indigenous People Day (Monday October 9th)

Veteran’s Day (Saturday Nov 11th)

On Yampa Avenue, the flags are placed on the light poles on both sides of the street from 4th St. to 6th St. We will leave these flags up from May 30th – November 11th and replace them as needed. On Victory Way, the flags will be placed on both sides of the street starting at Lincoln St. and heading West every 100 feet to Finley Ave. This past year we had 214 flags sponsored and we are hoping to have even more sponsors this year.