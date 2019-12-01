Rollover Sunday south of Craig
Craig Press Staff
Responders were on the scene early Sunday morning for a rollover near Loudy-Simpson Park, south of Craig.
A Ford Explorer swerved off the roadway of Ranney Street and rolled three-fourths of a rotation on its left side near the Loudy-Simpson parking lot.
Colorado State Patrol and Craig Fire/Rescue were among the agencies on the scene.
The driver was transported for medical care as a precaution with no major injuries, CSP confirmed.
Law enforcement agencies remind drivers to take caution with speed on potentially icy roads during the winter months.
Crime & Courts