Rollover Sunday south of Craig

Craig Fire/Rescue and Colorado State Patrol personnel observe a rollover accident.

Doug Slaight/Courtesy Photo

Responders were on the scene early Sunday morning for a rollover near Loudy-Simpson Park, south of Craig.

A Ford Explorer swerved off the roadway of Ranney Street and rolled three-fourths of a rotation on its left side near the Loudy-Simpson parking lot.

Colorado State Patrol and Craig Fire/Rescue were among the agencies on the scene.

The driver was transported for medical care as a precaution with no major injuries, CSP confirmed.

Law enforcement agencies remind drivers to take caution with speed on potentially icy roads during the winter months.