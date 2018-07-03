Rollover ends in fatality of Craig teen

CRAIG — A Craig man was killed Monday evening in a one-vehicle rollover crash north of Maybell, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

Hunter Roberts, 19, of Craig was driving east on Colorado Highway 318 in a 2005 Mazda 3, about 23 miles northwest of Maybell, according to the release. About 8:40 p.m., the vehicle rotated clockwise in a curve, then back across the road, according to the state patrol.

The car went off the left side of the roadway and rolled at least two times. Roberts, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Two fatal crashes in the past three days with young adults failing to wear seat belts is unacceptable,” Colorado State Patrol captain Douglas Conrad said. “We, as communities, need to come together to encourage seat belt use by everyone in a motor vehicle.”