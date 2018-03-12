Rogue vehicles wreak havoc across Craig: On the record March 8 to March 10

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 9



12:54 a.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers investigated a vehicle in which the lights had been accidentally left on.



1:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers investigated a report of a blue Volvo and white Chevrolet truck parked near a storage unit. A man and woman were using the vehicle headlights to load items from their storage locker.

9:23 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving drugs.

10:08 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report that a back garage door was open. Officers discovered a person was attempting to perform repairs on the property.

10:22 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, officers found a bicycle and impounded it at the Public Safety Center for safe keeping.



11:13 a.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to reports that a tenant had moved out but would not return keys. The party was issued a trespass notice.

11:21 a.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Street, officers responded to reports of telephone fraud. A woman received a phone call stating she had received a federal grant. The caller requested money to be sent before the grant funds would be released. The woman did not release any personal information to the caller.



2:11 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to reports of vandalism. A woman reported the driver’s side window of her car had been pried opened. She did not know if anything was taken.

2:23 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers attempted to contact a person who was wanted on a warrant.

3:52 p.m. On the 300 block of West 10th Street, officers responded to reports a suspicious man walking down a driveway. The reporting party thought the man had broken into a vacant neighboring house.

4:35 p.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to reports of road rage. A Chevy pickup was reported to have been rolling coal and speeding, and almost hit the reporting party's vehicle.

7:29 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of two juveniles attempting to get money for a homeless veteran's family. Officers were unable to locate the youths.

9:51 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a noise complaint of loud music. Officers contacted the homeowner, who stated he would keep the music down.

11:21 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to reports of about four people yelling and fighting. A man threatened the reporting party for requesting that they quiet down. When officers arrived, no one answered the door, and officers didn't hear any sound of a disturbance.

11:53 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of domestic violence.

Saturday, March 10



4:22 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a dispute between neighbors. Officers went to the apartment. No one would come to the door.

6:39 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a vehicle without a driver that had been left running. The vehicle went into reverse, traveled down the street, made a U-turn and hit a parked vehicle with a driver inside. The second vehicle was pushed into a trailer causing damage to the trailer. No injuries were reported.



10:32 a.m. On the 700 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to reports of fraud. A woman posted to Craig's List that she is trying to find a house in town. A man answered and sent a renter’s agreement. She believed it was a scam and did not provide any personal information to the man.

10:59 a.m. Near the intersection of Moffat County Road 7 and West Ninth Street, officers assisted a motorist.

12:28 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated reports of sexual assault.



2:48 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a crash. A vehicle hit the reporting party's truck while he was trying to load furniture. The two parties exchanged information for insurance.

4:50 p.m. On the 2300 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a female on a warrant for failure to appear.

6:51 p.m. On the 1200 block of Schrader Avenue, officers responded to a vehicle that ran into the yard and over a mailbox. The condition of the mailbox is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

8:25 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of two small children asking for money for homeless people. A parent was contacted and advised that, having children ask for work for him was not a good idea. The man agreed to stop.



11:02 p.m. In downtown Craig, officers responded to reports of an open door. The manager requested police investigate the building. Officers secured the building.

Sunday, March 11



1:35 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers contacted a male pedestrian and learned he was walking to his house.

8:27 a.m. On West Victory Way, officers assisted a semi truck that was stalled in the turning lane near McDonald’s, preventing other vehicles from entering.

11:09 a.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report that a juvenile was bitten by a cat. Officers searched but were unable to locate the four-footed perpetrator.

1:08 p.m. On the 700 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to reports that a house had been egged. The resident requested extra patrols.

3:35 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, a person turned in a cellphone found at the Center of Craig. Officers located the owner and returned the phone.

9:18 p.m. On the 2300 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a noise complaint. Loud bangs were heard by a neighbor across the street. Officers contacted two parties coming from the noisy residence. A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree assault and obstruction of telephone or telegraph services.

11:06 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to reports of theft. A 22-year-old man was cited for shoplifting.