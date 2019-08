Rodeo rides as part of Moffat County Fair: Bulldog Sports — Week of Aug. 7, 2019

Rodeo events take place Thursday night as part of the 101st Moffat County Fair.

File Photo

Wednesday

5 p.m. Moffat County Fair Sheep Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

8 a.m. Moffat County Fair Goat Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

9 a.m. Moffat County Fair rodeo slack performance at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

2 p.m. Moffat County Fair Beef Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

6 p.m. Moffat County High School fall sports parents night at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7 p.m. Moffat County Fair PRCA/WPRA rodeo and Catch-a-Pig Contest at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Friday

8 a.m. Moffat County Fair Swine Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Noon Moffat County Fair Rabbit Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

1:30 p.m. Moffat County Fair Cavy Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

2 p.m. Moffat County Fair Poultry Show at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Saturday

9 a.m. Moffat County Fair Firefighter Agility Course and Fun Run at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

9 a.m. Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Golf Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394

10 a.m. Moffat County Fair Tractor Driving Contest at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

10 a.m. Moffat County Fair Ranch Games at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Noon Moffat County Fair Lawnmower Races at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

2 p.m. Moffat County Fair Derby Days Weenie Dog Races and Turtle Races at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Sunday

10 a.m. Moffat County Fair Derby Days Horse and Pony Races at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School falls sports opening day at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

5 p.m. Craig Middle School fall sports parents night at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.