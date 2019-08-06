Rodeo, concerts, Catch-a-Pig in the mix for Moffat County Fair entertainment

The Catch-a-Pig Contest, rodeo and cowboy concerts are part of the entertainment this week during the 101st Moffat County Fair.

File Photo

As the 101st Moffat County Fair continues this week, residents will have plenty of options for entertainment, whether you’re looking to get down and dirty yourself or just view the action from the bleachers.

Thursday’s action at Moffat County Fairgrounds includes the PRCA/WPRA Rodeo and the return of the Catch-a-Pig Contest for kids.

The rodeo features athletes through Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association starting in the arena at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Midway through the rodeo will be the Catch-a-Pig event, as children ages 5 to 13 are invited to jump into the arena for the opportunity to tackle a young porker and claim it for their own.

Registration is required for kids to participate.

The following Friday night will see a different kind of activity with all the same Western atmosphere as the fair presents its concert series with a trio of musical acts.

With gates opening at 6 p.m. and music beginning at 7 p.m. Kyle Allgood & The NoGoods kicks off the evening, followed by Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers, with The Dirty River Boys closing the night.

Tickets for both nights are available at the gate or online, with a rate of $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 to 18 and free to ages 11 and younger. A family pack for two adults and two kids is $20.

The fair will move into a full day of community fun Saturday, which includes FFA pancake breakfast, firefighter agility course, Cowboy Baby Contest and Sheep Lead Contest, lawnmower and tractor races, pie-eating contest, community barbecue, Derby Days, and more.

For a full schedule of events and tickets, visit moffatcountyfair.org.