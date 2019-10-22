Rocky Mountain Rumble Haunted House leads up to Halloween

Rocky Mountain Rumble All-Star Cheer began its seasonal Haunted House this past weekend and will bring it back this weekend for some spooky fun.

Tours around the house of horrors will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31 at Bulldog Storage on the corner of Fourth Street and Yampa Avenue.

Admission is $7 per person.

No-scare tours will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/RockyMountainRumbleAllStarCheer.