Rocky Mountain National Park opens one of America’s best drives for the summer

Rocky Mountain National Park opened Old Fall River Road on Friday.

Courtesy Photo

One of the most beautiful drives in America, Old Fall River Road through Rocky Mountain National Park, is ready for summer traffic.

Rocky announced the opening Friday morning. The high mountain route normally opens by Fourth of July weekend, but winter conditions at higher elevations in the park this year pushed it back about a week.

According to the park, Old Fall River Road was built between 1913 and 1920. The road remains unpaved and goes from the Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin’s south face.

Due to the winding, narrow nature of the old dirt road, the nearly 10-mile pass leading to Trail Ridge Road only runs one way, and vehicles over 25 feet or those pulling trailers are strictly prohibited.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous motorway in the U.S. and features more than eight miles above 11,000 feet elevation with a maximum elevation of 12,183 feet.

Old Fall River Road is expected to close to vehicle traffic on Oct. 7. For more, go to http://www.NPS.gov/romo or call 970-586-1206.