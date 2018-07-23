Rocky Mountain National Park lifts total fire ban

The complete fire ban that was put in place July 6 for Rocky Mountain National Park has been lifted due to current conditions.

Rocky Mountain National Park always has stage 1 fire restrictions in place, where campfires are prohibited in the park except within designated campfire rings in picnic areas and front-country campgrounds. The last time a total fire ban — stage 2 fire restrictions — was in place in the park was in June 2012.

The use of disposable or portable charcoal grills, wood fuel camp stoves and gas grills is allowed. Fireworks are always prohibited within the park. Park visitors are urged to use caution and vigilance regarding the use of fire in authorized locations.

For further information on fire conditions in the park, visit http://www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.