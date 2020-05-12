Rock Springs PD arrests Craig man in connection to stolen vehicle pursuit

A Craig man previously out on bond finds himself back behind bars after being arrested in Wyoming on an arrest warrant issued out of the state of Colorado.

Frederick Charles Battle, 48, was arrested May 7 in Rock Springs, WY in connection to a stolen vehicle pursuit through Moffat County on April 24 that resulted in a crash near Bryan Way and 9th Street.

Fredrick Charles Battle

Craig Press/jail courtesy

Around 9 p.m. April 24, a deputy with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle reported stolen out of Routt County on Moffat County Road 29.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at that time, but the driver refused to yield to the deputy and began to flee from him in the stolen 2014 Honda CRV. The deputy ended the initial pursuit on Moffat County Road 18 due to the drivers’ actions and road conditions.

Later that night at about 10:40 pm, deputies again located the stolen vehicle as it turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 40 off of Moffat County Road 29, headed into Craig.

The pursuit continued into the City of Craig where the driver of the stolen vehicle continued to evade law enforcement. At about 10:55 p.m. the driver of the stolen vehicle, “failed to negotiate a corner” at Bryan Way and 9th Street in Craig and rolled the vehicle.

The driver was transported to The Memorial Regional Hospital for injuries and transferred to a regional hospital.

While investigating the incident, The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Battle in connection with the April 24 vehicle pursuit.

Battle was previously found guilty by a jury in late February on felony charges of one count of special offender, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance (Schedule III or IV), one count of possession of a controlled substance (Schedule I), possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of special offender (DF1), stemming from an October 2018 arrest in which Craig police found a large amount of cash, drugs, and guns on Battle.

Following his arrest on May 7, Battle is now facing charges of vehicular eluding, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

