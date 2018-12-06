Robin Schiffbauer: Community Kitchen in need of volunteers

To the community:

Thank you always for your support of St. Michael's Community Kitchen. We are in need of volunteers. If you have the time and heart to help, we would love to have you join us. We need drivers to deliver to the home bound, cooks, prep-cooks, servers, and cleanup for both Tuesday lunches and Thursday dinners. Our normal hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you have an extra hour or more to give us on either day, please contact me, Robin Schiffbauer, at 970-824-7148 or Kandee Dilldine at 970-824-6314. Or, leave a message at St. Michael's Community Kitchen, 970-826-2895. We will work with your schedule.

Thank you for your consideration, searching your hearts, and checking your schedules.

Have a wonderful Christmas.

Robin Schiffbauer

