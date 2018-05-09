River gear on offer at Grand Opening of new store in Craig Thursday

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10 Where: 2255 W. Victory Way in Craig

CRAIG — Filled with all the gear needed for multi-day river and camping trips, Good Vibes River Gear is celebrating its grand opening at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10.

“I love sewing, and I love Craig, and I wanted to see a cool shop open here,” said owner Josh Veenstra.

Veenstra stitches the specialized mesh bags — used on river trips — himself in one part of his new store, located at 2255 W. Victory Way. A showroom features gear, and the office is where Veenstra takes calls for river groover — toilet systems — and internet orders from river runners near and far.

After opening about a month ago, Veenstra said he is ready for a grand opening. Steamboat Springs author Eugene Buchanan will treat guests to a presentation on his latest book — “Comrades on the Colca: A Race for Adventure and Incan Treasure on one of the World’s Last Unexplored Canyons.”

Hamburgers and chips will be served, and attendees are asked to bring their own water bottles — or purchase a Hydro Flask at the store — for beverages. The store also offers Canyon coolers, Northwest River supplies, paddle boards and other gear.

