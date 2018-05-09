River gear on offer at Grand Opening of new store in Craig Thursday
May 9, 2018
Good Vibes River Gear Grand Opening
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10
Where: 2255 W. Victory Way in Craig
For more information:
Visit: facebook.com/pg/GoodVibesRiverGear/about/?ref=page_internal Or goodvibesrivergear.com.
Call: 970-629-8102
CRAIG — Filled with all the gear needed for multi-day river and camping trips, Good Vibes River Gear is celebrating its grand opening at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 10.
“I love sewing, and I love Craig, and I wanted to see a cool shop open here,” said owner Josh Veenstra.
Veenstra stitches the specialized mesh bags — used on river trips — himself in one part of his new store, located at 2255 W. Victory Way. A showroom features gear, and the office is where Veenstra takes calls for river groover — toilet systems — and internet orders from river runners near and far.
After opening about a month ago, Veenstra said he is ready for a grand opening. Steamboat Springs author Eugene Buchanan will treat guests to a presentation on his latest book — “Comrades on the Colca: A Race for Adventure and Incan Treasure on one of the World’s Last Unexplored Canyons.”
Hamburgers and chips will be served, and attendees are asked to bring their own water bottles — or purchase a Hydro Flask at the store — for beverages. The store also offers Canyon coolers, Northwest River supplies, paddle boards and other gear.
Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.
