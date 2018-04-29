River district approves $500K for Wolford Mountain Reservoir restoration

The Colorado River District’s Board of Directors awarded a number of contracts for construction, engineering and rehabilitation of the Wolford Mountain Reservoir north of Kremmling last week.

The largest contract went to Moody Construction & Sons, Inc. out of Meeker for $452,000 to restore the height of the Ritschard Dam. The dam, currently owned the Colorado River District, has settled about 18 inches since its construction 22 years ago, according to a release from the river district. The project is meant to restore the original dam crest elevation and re-level the top of the dam.

A contract for structural engineering work for the dam crest rehabilitation was awarded to SGM out of Glenwood Springs for $30,000. Material testing and construction monitoring was contracted to Northwest Colorado Consultants out of Steamboat Springs for an amount not to exceed $80,000. Grand Fence’s current contract for fence maintenance and upgrades has been increased by $20,000 to facilitate this summer’s increased workload.

The district’s proposed operating plan for the reservoir is to have it filled by June 1 to accommodate access and construction activities, assuming inflow is sufficient. The reservoir will be drawn down to 20 feet below full pool beginning July 15, and water surface elevation is expected to be about 22 feet below full pool by Nov. 1. The river district doesn’t anticipate adverse impacts to fishing, use of the boat ramp or visitor experience.