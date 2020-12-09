River access maps now available through Moffat County Tourism Association

A view of the new river access maps.

Following a lot of work within the county to upgrade access to the Yampa River and really push the river as part of the tourism industry locally, the Moffat County Tourism Association – in partnership with the Colorado Rural Academy – now has a new tool for river users.

MCTA rolled out a new river access map, showing access points for the Yampa River throughout Moffat County. The map follows represents the Yampa River from Steamboat Springs to Deerlodge Park in Dinosaur National Monument.

The Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Friends of the Yampa, the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the City of Craig and Colorado State Parks helped MCTA and CRA create more than 15,000 river access maps that are now available at the Chamber of Commerce.

Director of the Moffat County Tourism Tom Kleinschnitz said that the discussions in regards to making the map started last spring and really got going as COVID hit back in March. Kleinschnitz added that he hopes that the project will be a big asset to the community to have those visiting the area using the river ways to be encouraged to come to Moffat County.

“It was important, as we looked at our community, one thing we could do to attract people was give them a map of all of the river running opportunities, so the tourism office kindly obliged and helped us with the map,” Kleinschnitz said.

The map includes a chart that shows the different access points to the Yampa River in Craig, including Loudy-Simpson Park, the Pump Station, Pebble Beach, and the Milk Creek. There is an identical graph that shows the access points to the river in Steamboat Springs, including River Creek, Rotary Park, Bear River and Weiss Park.

The chart includes the type of entrance, whether there is camping and restrooms, what agency runs it, whether a permit is required and the distance between it and the next entrance on the map. The map also includes information boxes about different areas to enter the river including the opening at the Yampa River State Park, which is available on a daily basis.

