Rise Above seeks new members for Teen Action Council

Rise Above Colorado is recruiting new members for its Teen Action Council — a team of youth passionate about preventing drug misuse and addiction and highlighting the healthy and empowering decisions teens make in their communities and across the state. Rise Above Colorado relies heavily on TAC to ensure all messages and resources are relevant, reliable, and powerful to teens across Colorado.

Youth age 12 to 17 or entering grades 6 through 11 are eligible and encouraged to apply. The ideal youth for this council may be someone not always seen as a “natural leader” who always raises his or her hand first to volunteer, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box when encouraging youth to apply.

Applications are due April 8 and are available as a Google form to be submitted online. Hard copy versions of the application are also available.

For more information about the program, emailBen Edwards, youth communications coordinator for Rise Above Colorado, at ben@riseaboveco.org.