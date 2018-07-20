Rio Blanco’s Indian Fire sends ash north to Moffat County

Ash remnants could be seen floating in Moffat County Friday evening as the result of a fire to the south in neighboring Rio Blanco County.

The Indian Fire in the Indian Valley/Colorow Mountain area was first reported Friday afternoon northwest of Meeker, according to Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

Smoke from the wildfire was first reported about 1 p.m. according to the Rio Blanco Herald Times, which stated that no structures were threatened though livestock were in the area, which consists of Bureau of Land Management property and private land.

The blaze exceeded 800 acres by early Friday evening, and the Craig Interagency Dispatch Center estimated the size of the fire to be as high as 3,250 acres as of 9:30 p.m.

Winds pushed the fire north and has also affected property in Moffat County as well as a Type 3 team handles the response.

Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.