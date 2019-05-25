Rio Blanco Old Timer’s Reunion takes place June 1

MEEKER — Rio Blanco County Pioneer’s Association will host the 107th annual Old Timer’s Reunion Dinner and Dance Saturday, June 1 at Meeker’s Freeman Fairfield Community Center, 200 Main Street.

The 2019 theme is “Grandma’s Kitchen,” and the event includes a catered dinner, along with live music by the Mainline Band.

Participants may also join in the digital video “Capturing our Culture” oral history documentation program conducted by the Rio Blanco County Historical Society.

Organizers ask participants to register by May 31 to join the festivities. Class and family reunions are encouraged.

“Do not miss this great and historic annual tradition to join classmates, family and friends and reminisce, dance and share memories,” said the news release from Rio Blanco County Pioneer’s Association.

Participants may register online at rbcpioneers.org or print out a mail-in registration form and find other details about the event.

For more information, e-mail registrar@rbcpioneers.org or call 970-942-7100.