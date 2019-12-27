Ring in 2020 with Craig Youth Hockey Association’s New Year’s Eve party
Craig Press Staff
Craig Youth Hockey Association will also host its annual New Year’s Eve party from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.
The night will feature food, drinks, skating and more for families with all ages.
Admission is $7 apiece for skating with rentals, $7 for food and drinks. A family rate of $25 will also be available.
For more information, call 970-629-2380.
News
Ring in 2020 with Craig Youth Hockey Association’s New Year’s Eve party
Craig Youth Hockey Association will also host its annual New Year’s Eve party from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.