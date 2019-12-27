Ring in 2020 with Craig Youth Hockey Association’s New Year’s Eve party

Craig 12U Peewees celebrate the win against Rock Springs.

Andy Bockelman

Craig Youth Hockey Association will also host its annual New Year’s Eve party from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The night will feature food, drinks, skating and more for families with all ages.

Admission is $7 apiece for skating with rentals, $7 for food and drinks. A family rate of $25 will also be available.

For more information, call 970-629-2380.