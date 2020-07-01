Right-wing firebrand Lauren Boebert beats Trump-backed, 5-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton

Lauren Boebert, of Rifle, who unseated U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Courtesy Photo

President Donald Trump’s endorsement wasn’t enough to lift five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton over right-wing firebrand Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday night.

In a major upset, Boebert defeated Tipton in the Republican primary, leading by 9 percentage points as of 9:10 p.m. Tipton conceded the race.

“3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November,” Tipton said in a written statement. “I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well.”

Boebert ran a campaign bashing Tipton for not being conservative enough and claiming she was the more Trump-friendly candidate despite the president’s repeated support of the congressman.

On Monday, Trump tweeted his backing of Tipton, saying he is a “great supporter of the MAGA agenda.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Scott is working hard for Colorado and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” the president tweeted.

Shortly after Tipton conceded, Trump showered Boebert with praise.

“Congratulations on a really great win!” he tweeted.

Tipton, known for his low-key approach, didn’t mount much of a battle in response to Boebert’s attacks. He sent out a mailer calling Boebert “Lying Lauren” and defending his record, but didn’t engage much further or empty his financial warchest in defense.

Tipton also didn’t attend a forum for candidates in the district, where Boebert slammed him as failing to fight for his constituents. Tipton won the seat in 2010, defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. John Salazar.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.