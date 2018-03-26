Rifle Gap State Park sets opening date

Rifle Gap State Park, one of Western Colorado’s most scenic and popular outdoor recreation areas, will open its ramps Saturday, March 31, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The public is invited to enjoy a variety of water-based outdoor recreation, including boating, jet skiing, sailing, water skiing and swimming. In addition Rifle Gap also offers hiking, biking, wildlife viewing, camping, fishing and a variety of camping options.

Park personnel reminds the public that safety is the key to having fun on the water and attention to boating rules and regulations is required from all participants at all times.

“Fishing and boating are great here, and we look forward to another fantastic season,” said Rifle Gap State Park Manager Brian Palcer in the release. “But before you head out, we strongly recommend that you pay attention to a few things that will help keep you safe, and legal.”

Palcer reminds boaters to be sure their vessel is registered, check that all of the required safety gear is on board and in good condition and remember that alcohol and boating do not mix.

“A fun day on the water can turn tragic very quickly if you don’t follow the rules or have the basic equipment on board,” he said. “We will be out everyday to help folks follow the rules so everyone can have a great time at a great park.”

Before launching, boaters must have a few basic items on board, including personal flotation devices, a sound producing device, fire extinguisher, navigation lights and a current boat registration with visible registration numbers placed on the watercraft.

Colorado boating regulations require that all children younger than age 13 wear a life jacket at all times while on the water.

For more information about required equipment and boating regulations, pick up the latest regulations brochure at your local park visitor center or find the information on the CPW website.