Ridgeview kids donate to local families for Christmas
Students at Ridgeview Elementary banded together to make local families’ holidays a little bit brighter. Just before Christmas, students were able to deliver goods and funds to a local food bank to provide resources to less-fortunate families in Craig.
Last week, students delivered over 3,000 perishable items to the Interfaith Food Bank. In addition to food items, students and parents also collected monetary donations for the food bank, as well. Stacks and racks of canned goods and other foods were transported to the food bank last Wednesday, and student and parent volunteers helped unload and distribute the items to the bank’s stock rooms.
In total, $745 in donations were given to the food bank by students and other community members.
Ridegeview students weren’t the only ones looking to give back during the holiday season. Moffat County residents donated over $90,000 to various Moffat County charities and nonprofits earlier this month for Yampa Valley Gives Day, which aims to provide funds and donations to agencies in the community.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Ridgeview kids donate to local families for Christmas
Students at Ridgeview Elementary banded together to make local families’ holidays a little bit brighter. Just before Christmas, students were able to deliver goods and funds to a local food bank to provide resources to…