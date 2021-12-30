Ridgeview kids donate to local families for Christmas

Students from Ridgeview Elementary donated more than 3,000 cans in a food drive for the Inter-faith Food Bank before Christmas.

Courtesy photo

Students at Ridgeview Elementary banded together to make local families’ holidays a little bit brighter. Just before Christmas, students were able to deliver goods and funds to a local food bank to provide resources to less-fortunate families in Craig.

Last week, students delivered over 3,000 perishable items to the Interfaith Food Bank. In addition to food items, students and parents also collected monetary donations for the food bank, as well. Stacks and racks of canned goods and other foods were transported to the food bank last Wednesday, and student and parent volunteers helped unload and distribute the items to the bank’s stock rooms.

In total, $745 in donations were given to the food bank by students and other community members.

Ridegeview students weren’t the only ones looking to give back during the holiday season. Moffat County residents donated over $90,000 to various Moffat County charities and nonprofits earlier this month for Yampa Valley Gives Day, which aims to provide funds and donations to agencies in the community.