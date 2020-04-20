Ridgeview Elementary student thanks first responders through school project

Logan Miller holds up his sign thanking first responders and essential personnel as part of his school project at Ridgeview Elementary.

Courtesy Photo / Brandi Miller

Wanting to say thanks and to honor the work of first responders during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ridgeview Elementary 4th grader Logan Miller came up with a unique way to do just that, all while completing a school assignment.

Assigned a “Ridgeview Movie Project” by his 4th grade teacher Mrs. Lori Stammler, Miller leaned heavily into his own personal interests to say thanks.

Ridgeview Elementary staff are currently working on a movie project to spread some gratitude, hope and happiness during this time of uncertainty. Through the project, staff encouraged students to create posters, chalk art, or window art thanking “different professions and jobs are working so hard right now to keep us safe and healthy.”

Miller — who has had a fascination with law enforcement and first responders due to his mother Brandi Miller’s job in dispatch at the Public Safety Center — created the sign to say thanks to all those people associated with these professions could see it and feel supported.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Miller said the inspiration for the sign is due to his mother’s profession, as well as his dream of becoming a first responder when he gets older.

The sign was completed in a week for Miller’s school project, and will be hung in the Safety Center to show support to law enforcement amid the pandemic. Miller turns 10 years old on April 26.

If your child participated in the “Ridgeview Movie Project” by making a poster, chalk art or window art, please send a photo with all pertinent information (name, grade, teacher), to editor@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com