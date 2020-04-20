Ridgeview Elementary student thanks first responders through school project
Wanting to say thanks and to honor the work of first responders during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ridgeview Elementary 4th grader Logan Miller came up with a unique way to do just that, all while completing a school assignment.
Assigned a “Ridgeview Movie Project” by his 4th grade teacher Mrs. Lori Stammler, Miller leaned heavily into his own personal interests to say thanks.
Ridgeview Elementary staff are currently working on a movie project to spread some gratitude, hope and happiness during this time of uncertainty. Through the project, staff encouraged students to create posters, chalk art, or window art thanking “different professions and jobs are working so hard right now to keep us safe and healthy.”
Miller — who has had a fascination with law enforcement and first responders due to his mother Brandi Miller’s job in dispatch at the Public Safety Center — created the sign to say thanks to all those people associated with these professions could see it and feel supported.
Support Local Journalism
Miller said the inspiration for the sign is due to his mother’s profession, as well as his dream of becoming a first responder when he gets older.
The sign was completed in a week for Miller’s school project, and will be hung in the Safety Center to show support to law enforcement amid the pandemic. Miller turns 10 years old on April 26.
If your child participated in the “Ridgeview Movie Project” by making a poster, chalk art or window art, please send a photo with all pertinent information (name, grade, teacher), to editor@craigdailypress.com.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.