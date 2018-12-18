Ridgeview Elementary School students collect more than 2,000 pounds of food

CRAIG — Students and their families tipped the scales by collecting more than 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items during an annual holiday food drive at Ridgeview Elementary School.

“Ridgeview students and families should be commended for their generous donations to assist needy families in our area,” said Principal John Hadden.

The effort was inspired by Santa Claus during his visit to the school, when he asked children to give food donations instead of cookies.

To add extra incentive, the school offered a pizza party prize to children in the classroom donating the most food.

For 2018, the winning classroom was Lauren Padon’s kindergarten class. Padon’s students will celebrate with a pizza party before school ends for winter break.

The food was delivered to the Interfaith Food Bank on Breeze Street in Craig, where it will be distributed to local families in need of food assistance.

