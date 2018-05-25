Rider on federal defense bill would protect Moffat County’s share of Anvil Points money
GRAND JUNCTION– The U.S. House version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes a provision that would prohibit the Interior Department from reducing federal payments to two Colorado counties because they received money from the Anvil Points settlement.
Moffat and Rio Blanco counties would be allowed to keep the Anvil Points money while their shares of federal payments in lieu of taxes would be unaffected.
The shares of Anvil Points money for Mesa and Garfield counties have been sent to federal mineral lease districts in each state. Under the way those payments were structured, the payments will not change the counties’ shares of payments in lieu of taxes.
Moffat and Rio Blanco counties have no federal mineral lease districts and had been advised that their payments in lieu of taxes would be reduced by the amounts they received from Anvil Points, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colo.
