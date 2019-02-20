Rick Holford: Action on blighted houses appreciated
February 20, 2019
Glad to see that the city is finally doing something about the unoccupied homes that have been a blight on Craig for some time. These homes have devalued other properties near them, and anyone considering moving to Craig and seeing the uninhabitable homes would probably change their minds about living in that neighborhood.
We already have cleanup week — time to clean up those former homes, too.
Thank you, City Council.
Rick Holford
Craig