Rick Barnes appears in court for child sexual assault case

A Craig man accused of the sexual assault of a family member appeared in a Moffat County courtroom Monday, Oct. 21.

Rick Barnes, 53, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 6 on felony charges of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and aggravated incest.

According to an arrest affidavit compiled by Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Gary Nichols, the sheriff’s office responded to a local hospital in October 2018 after the victim’s neighbor reported the victim had run to their residence in the early morning hours claiming a rape by Barnes had just occurred.

The affidavit said sexual assault nurse examiners at the hospital completed their examination of the victim and seized the victim’s undergarments as evidence in the sex assault kit, which was then sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Oct. 17 along with four swabs of Barnes’ DNA for analysis.

On July 18, investigators received lab results from CBI. According to the affidavit, the DNA lab tests showed Barnes’ DNA was on several private areas of the victim’s body.

On Aug. 6, police conducted their final interview of Barnes, this time with their newfound DNA evidence in hand.

The affidavit stated that during the interview, Barnes “confessed to two incidents where he had had a sexual encounter” with the victim, also claiming the victim was the instigator.

Prosecutors wanted Barnes held without bail due to the serious charges against him and presented evidence Wednesday, Aug. 21 to keep him in jail, though Barnes was given a $20,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted and was released.

In a hearing before Judge Michael O’Hara, Barnes’ defense attorneys request a continuance in the case for later this year.

Prosecutors agreed to the continuance and acknowledged to the court an offer in exchange for Barnes’ plea of guilty has been extended to Barnes.

Judge O’Hara rescheduled Barnes’ arraignment hearing for 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Barnes said nothing at the hearing, but nodded as Judge O’Hara addressed him.

“Please stay in close contact with your attorneys so they can help you in this matter,” O’Hara said Monday.