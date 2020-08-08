Richard Mountain fire crews shift focus to containment and rehabilitation

The Richard Mountain Fire burns near Dutch John, UT, just 50 miles south of Rock Springs, WY.

Courtesy Photo / Utah Fire

Fire activity continues to moderate on the Richard Mountain Fire and crews are focused on achieving 100% containment by reinforcing established control lines and install new lines as needed, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team is also working with federal, state and local agency administrators to evaluate the fire area and implement rehabilitation measures, according to a press release from BLM.

Dangerous red flag weather conditions remain, and fire crews will engage the fire if the need arises and the probability of success is high. The Richard Mountain Fire is now estimated to be 7,633 acres, but the increase is due to more accurate mapping not fire activity. The fire is 40% contained and located about 5 miles north of Dutch John, UT or 50 miles south of Rock Springs, WY, according to BLM.

The closures along Browns Park Road and the “B” portion of the Green River between the Little Hole and Indian Crossing boat ramps have been lifted. Motorists traveling along Browns Park Road are being asked to drive slowly and be aware that firefighting equipment and personnel are present in the area.

The temporary closure along Clay Basin Road remains in effect but is being evaluated. Closures will be lifted when it is safe for the public to return to the area. Additional fire information, including closure information, can be found on the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.