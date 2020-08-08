Richard Mountain fire crews shift focus to containment and rehabilitation
Fire activity continues to moderate on the Richard Mountain Fire and crews are focused on achieving 100% containment by reinforcing established control lines and install new lines as needed, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team is also working with federal, state and local agency administrators to evaluate the fire area and implement rehabilitation measures, according to a press release from BLM.
Dangerous red flag weather conditions remain, and fire crews will engage the fire if the need arises and the probability of success is high. The Richard Mountain Fire is now estimated to be 7,633 acres, but the increase is due to more accurate mapping not fire activity. The fire is 40% contained and located about 5 miles north of Dutch John, UT or 50 miles south of Rock Springs, WY, according to BLM.
The closures along Browns Park Road and the “B” portion of the Green River between the Little Hole and Indian Crossing boat ramps have been lifted. Motorists traveling along Browns Park Road are being asked to drive slowly and be aware that firefighting equipment and personnel are present in the area.
The temporary closure along Clay Basin Road remains in effect but is being evaluated. Closures will be lifted when it is safe for the public to return to the area. Additional fire information, including closure information, can be found on the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.
The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User