Richard Bright: Pot? Not

I sincerely hope Craig doesn’t allow Pot Sales and other narcotics to ruin a beautiful small town like it has most of the rest of the state. Does Craig really need to draw drug addicts to sustain their tax base? Does Craig really need to ruin the lives of citizens already having problems with drugs, addiction, and abuse by making them easier to acquire? I don’t consider it a Tourist draw only a bauble to attract the party crowd.

Richard Bright