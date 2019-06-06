Richard Bright: Pot? Not
I sincerely hope Craig doesn’t allow Pot Sales and other narcotics to ruin a beautiful small town like it has most of the rest of the state. Does Craig really need to draw drug addicts to sustain their tax base? Does Craig really need to ruin the lives of citizens already having problems with drugs, addiction, and abuse by making them easier to acquire? I don’t consider it a Tourist draw only a bauble to attract the party crowd.
Richard Bright
Bere Neas: Vote Macys for Yampa Valley Electric board
My name is Bere Neas. I was born and raised in the Yampa Valley. My father Irlan Neas was a banker in the community for over 50 years and also past chairman of the Yampa Valley Electric Association. When I graduated from Colorado State University, I moved to Denver where I was in banking for approximately 40 years. I retired and moved back to my beloved community of Steamboat Springs, in the Yampa Valley.