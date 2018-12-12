Ribbon cutting held for Moffat County Fuller Center house

CRAIG — The Christmas tree may look a little lonely in a new home that’s still awaiting its furniture, but for Lidia Mendoza and her daughter. their place — a Fuller Center for Housing home, built by the community over the past 3 1/2 years — is overflowing with gratitude.

“I want to thank everyone who made this possible,” Mendoza said during a Craig Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at the home Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Mendoza, 21, works two jobs to support herself and her 2-year-old daughter, Alalea. The pair moved about a month ago from a small apartment they had shared with Mendoza’s parents and into the new home, located in the 700 block of Yampa Avenue.

To qualify for an interest-free loan on the three-bedroom home, Mendoza had to complete an application, which she did about a year ago after seeing a notice in the newspaper. She also had to pass background and financial screenings and will be required to put in at least 350 hours of community service.

With the main construction completed prior to her successful application, Mendoza “worked on painting and some of the little details,” she said.

A year later, “it still feels like a dream,” she said, explaining they are getting settled, with furniture on the way. And with her daughter’s help, the single mother decorated their first Christmas tree in time for the holidays.

Mendoza’s home is the second for the local chapter of the Fuller Center for Housing — a nonprofit organization that builds and repairs homes in partnership with families in need with volunteer help. Mendoza’s neighbors to the north were recipients of the first home, which was built when the group was affiliated with Habitat for Humanity.

“We help get people on their feet and out of poverty,” Covenant Partner President Neil Folks said, adding that the Burkett family — Mendoza’s neighbors — are a success story, as they were able to establish a successful business that contributes to the local economy.

Mendoza is young and hard-working, but did not have an established credit history and, consequently, would have found financing a home of her own impossible without assistance from the Fuller Center.

With its second home completed, the group will now shift its focus to enhance the Greater Blessings Program, which helps with necessary repairs for qualified seniors, disabled persons, or veterans who own their own homes.

To learn more about the program, contact the Moffat County Chapter of the Fuller Center for Housing. The group can be reached by calling Folks, 970-326-8726, or Vicki Burns at Brass Key Realty, 970-824-7086.

